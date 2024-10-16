Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $135.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Shares of ZBH opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

