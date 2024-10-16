Zhang Financial LLC Sells 695 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

