Zhang Financial LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

