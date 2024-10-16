Zhang Financial LLC Has $848,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 53.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,194,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,278,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

