Zhang Financial LLC Has $708,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 239.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $227.36 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.69 and its 200-day moving average is $229.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

