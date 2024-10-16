Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after buying an additional 1,593,703 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,321 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $249.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.92 and its 200 day moving average is $232.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $252.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

