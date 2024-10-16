Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.48 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.48 ($0.06), with a volume of 1209310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.71 ($0.06).

Zanaga Iron Ore Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.44.

About Zanaga Iron Ore

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

