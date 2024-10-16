Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

NCLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after buying an additional 324,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after buying an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 280,654 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

