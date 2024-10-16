Zacks Research Comments on Terex Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. Terex has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Terex by 15.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 33,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

