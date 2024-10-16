Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE LW opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

