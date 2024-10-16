Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.49, but opened at $46.39. Yum China shares last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 361,466 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Yum China Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $407,849.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,849.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 38.4% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,987 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $65,645,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Yum China by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,069,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,246,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

