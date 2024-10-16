Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded by TD Cowen to Hold

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $156.00. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.28. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,976,413. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

