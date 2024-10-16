YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 1,178,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,088,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.