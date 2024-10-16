YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 765,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,386,791 shares.The stock last traded at $11.29 and had previously closed at $11.22.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

