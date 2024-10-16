YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of YETI worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 311.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,049,000 after buying an additional 1,488,994 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,166,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in YETI by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of YETI by 76.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,630,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

NYSE:YETI opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

