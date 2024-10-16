XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $719,885.51

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $79.34 million and $719,885.51 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s). More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.

