XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,070,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 13,407,901 shares.The stock last traded at $12.13 and had previously closed at $12.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

XPeng Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 2,615.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth $129,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

