Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.31. 171,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 596,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,837.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xometry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,800,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,471,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 20.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

