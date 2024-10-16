Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 397,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,476. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $80,283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 882,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.