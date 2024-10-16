Wrapped HBAR Price Hits $0.0540 on Top Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,907,446 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 266,605,270.9644253 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05569418 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,461,421.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

