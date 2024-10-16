WNS (WNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.420-4.680 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.42-4.68 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WNS opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WNS

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.