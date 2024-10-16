WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 11246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 561.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 514,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 436,725 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4,320.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 329,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 321,912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 890,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 92,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,881,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,992,000 after purchasing an additional 74,113 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $3,333,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.