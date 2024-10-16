Wirtual Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $45.26 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00249565 BTC.

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

