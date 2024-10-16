Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Declares GBX 34.60 Dividend

Whitbread plc (LON:WTBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.60 ($0.45) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,228 ($42.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,920.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,970.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,010.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,723 ($35.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,714 ($48.50).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.84) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,746.67 ($35.87).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

