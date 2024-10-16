Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 337,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,036,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 6.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%.
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
