WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.89) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,469 ($19.18) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.11) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

SMWH stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,380 ($18.02). The stock had a trading volume of 685,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,330.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,245.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,816.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,499 ($19.57).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

