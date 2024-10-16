Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

