Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,311,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,590 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in United Bankshares by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSI. DA Davidson increased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

