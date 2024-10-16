Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 864.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Target by 23.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TGT opened at $160.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

