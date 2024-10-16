Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $556.18 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

