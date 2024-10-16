Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZTA

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.