Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Azenta Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of AZTA stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
