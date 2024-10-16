WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $333.12 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $333.12 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 531,473,114 coins and its circulating supply is 411,880,340 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 531,435,313.9026076 with 411,841,489.6551715 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.81245092 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,332,197.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars.

