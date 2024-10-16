Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

