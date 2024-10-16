Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Avient worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Avient by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,196,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avient by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after acquiring an additional 149,283 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,662,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,169,000 after acquiring an additional 82,010 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 28.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 328,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

