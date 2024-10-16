Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $4.57 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,157 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in MasTec by 46.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 225.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MasTec by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

