Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,418 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,917,000 after buying an additional 196,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,194,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,206,000 after acquiring an additional 176,215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 208,599 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,728,581. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

