Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.0 %

HOMB opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

