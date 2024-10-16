Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,804 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 36.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 592.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $376.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.88. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.39 and a 12-month high of $476.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Dillard’s Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.