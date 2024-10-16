Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 609 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $907.21.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $878.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $850.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.64. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.