Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 274.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,479.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 485,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,379.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,666,650. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 485,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,379.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. UBS Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.3 %

Dropbox stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

