Webis (LON:WEB) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 61,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 331,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
Webis Stock Down 10.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68.
About Webis
Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Webis
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.