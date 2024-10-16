WD-40 (WDFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on October 31st

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $262.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.01 and its 200-day moving average is $242.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $194.09 and a 52 week high of $278.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

