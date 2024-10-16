Watsco, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock opened at $493.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.16. Watsco has a 12-month low of $338.58 and a 12-month high of $520.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 82.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,305 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,126,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 571,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,626,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,068,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,234,000 after acquiring an additional 231,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

