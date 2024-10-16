Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $330.00 at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Waters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.36.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. Waters has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

