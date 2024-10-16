Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $218.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.89.
WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $213.79 on Friday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $153.95 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.
Waste Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
