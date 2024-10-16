Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.79 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.56 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00041648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,297,314 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

