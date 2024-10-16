Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 186.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 96.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 417,568 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock worth $958,101,276. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.11. 1,016,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,146,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

