Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Trimmed by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of HTLF Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 24,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $431,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,862,930.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,273,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,227,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $657.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

