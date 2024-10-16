Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.40-$1.80 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

