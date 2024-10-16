W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.6 %

WRB opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $61.28.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.